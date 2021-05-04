CaneSport - ANALYSIS: Diving deep into the numbers of official post-spring roster

Every year weight room goals are set. And not just for bench press max or 40 yard dash times. Just as important is the progress of an individual player weight-wise. And the Miami Hurricanes have just released their post-spring roster. Compared to the pre-spring numbers several players have significant changes. Some for the better … and some perhaps not quite so much. Below you’ll see each player and the comparison of weight gain/loss from the pre-spring roster. Comparing the numbers can be anywhere from around a 2 to 3 month window, since UM doesn’t release when it actually took the measurements. However, certain things can be gleaned. Here’s a closer look at what happened with some key movers weight-wise at each position:

QUARTERBACK

King has lost 7 pounds as he rehabs off ACL surgery

D’Eriq King dropped seven pounds to 195, which is to be expected coming off ACL surgery. As he gets back into full weight lifting we’d expect him to bulk up to close to 200 pounds for the season. While lighter can mean more mobility, it also can mean he won’t be able to withstand the pounding QBs take. So it’s important he put on some more muscle. Jake Garcia lost 6 pounds to 194, part of which might be him missing weight room time due to a lingering high school injury that lasted into the first week of spring ball, and we’d expect him to bulk up from here.

RUNNING BACK

There really wasn't much movement here with guys other than a pound or two. Cam Harris (same weight as pre-spring) and Jaylan Knighton (same as pre-spring) are about where you want them weight-wise anyway. And when Thaddius Franklin comes in he'll be a bigger, physical back who can also help out. Of course Don Chaney is questionable for the start of the season and he didn’t really make a measurable move (gained 2 pounds).

WIDE RECEIVER

Rambo is listed as gaining 10 pounds since the pre-spring roster

A big move here came from Charleston Rambo, as the Oklahoma transfer is now listed as 10 pounds heavier at 185. He looked great in the spring game, and if he can add some physicality to go with his speed who’s to argue? Jeremiah Payton, meanwhile, lost 10 pounds. He’s been a disappointment to this point, though, and we wouldn’t be shocked if he explores some transfer options in the months ahead. Keyshawn Smith gained 6 pounds, and with his frame that’s a good thing and his speed didn’t seem to be affected this spring. Daz Worsham is a guy we want to see get faster since his speed is an issue. His packing on 11 pounds isn’t likely to help in that endeavor.

TIGHT END

These guys were all hurt this spring, with no scholarship tight end available for the spring game. Some of the numbers of note? Well, Elijah Arroyo gained a much-needed 10 pounds as an early enrollee and could push to be the No. 2 guy behind Will Mallory. Also Larry Hodges lost 10 pounds to 220 and if he’s fully reinstated off his team suspension we see him as more of a pure receiving TE. And Dominic Mammarelli gained 13 pounds to 248 but it’s hard to say if that’s good weight since he’s dealing with an injury that could push into fall ball.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Scaife dropped 8 pounds as he makes the move from guard to tackle

The “Zion Nelson Award” this year goes to early enrollee Michael McLaughlin, who put on a staggering 35 pounds to get up to 300 (Nelson, of course, put on tons of weight in his first year at UM and gained 4 pounds in this latest iteration). McLaughlin is still in project mode but is on track to be where UM wants him physically at tackle. We love that DJ Scaife dropped eight pounds as he makes the move from guard to RT, where he needs to be more agile. We expect him to beat out Jarrid Williams for the starting job. Corey Gaynor also gained eight pounds, and he wasn’t the most athletic center anyway so maybe some more strength can help him at the point of attack. It’s a shame Jakai Clark got injured, since he dropped 15 pounds to 305 and could have been a nice agile guard. Now his start of season status is in doubt and much of his weight room work will be on the back burner as he rehabs. Also of note: Issiah Walker lost 10 pounds to 280. His strength has been an issue since he arrived and maybe getting him down first weight-wise and then building him up is what he needs. We also thought Navaughn Donaldson would have a big weight drop, but maybe he simply didn’t have his results put in since he is listed as exactly the same as pre-spring, at 350 pounds. He needs to lose a lot of that. The same goes for Chris Washington, who lost 15 pounds to 285. Get him to a good base weight with the bad weight off him and build from there is the way to do it. We don’t love that John Campbell gained 10 pounds to 320 since he was already a step slow at tackle when we’ve seen him in games.

DEFENSIVE LINE

DE transfer Deandre Johnson added 14 pounds from his pre-spring weight

It’s great news that Tennessee transfer DE Deandre Johnson gained 14 pounds to 260, since he had to transition from that OLB/DE role to a full-time end at UM that can not only rush the QB but also be physical enough to stop the run. We also love that Jahfari Harvey added seven pounds, since UM’s ends need to not just be pass rushers but make a big difference against the run that killed the Cane D last season. Zach McCloud added 19 pounds to 254, which is what you want to see for a guy transitioning from linebacker (ala Deandre Johnson). The big question with McCloud is if he’ll still have a burst, and this spring we didn’t really get a chance to see him do much. DT Nesta Silvera remained about the same and we would have liked to see him gain some weight considering he did have some issues holding the point of attack last year. However his quickness might have been affected with added pounds so that’s somewhat of a wash. Also worth mentioning is Quentin Williams, who arrived as an end prospect but has now added 20 pounds to 280 so he’s on track to be a tackle who could also play end in run situations. And early enrollee Thomas Davis lost 5 pounds to 220, and it’s hard to see him being much more than an occasional third down rusher at that weight. It also appears there was an effort to bring some of the bigger guys down in weight, with Jon Ford dropping three pounds (to 315), Jalar Holley losing three pounds (to 282) and Elijah Roberts down five pounds to 270.

LINEBACKER

The biggest mover on the D comes at this spot with Chase Smith, who arrived early as a slim linebacker with the frame to pack on weight. And that he did. Smith did his best impersonation of Zion Nelson as a freshman, adding 34 pounds up to 210. Now does that mean he’ll be ready to start in Year 1? Not really. There’s a lot more that goes into it. But at least now he’s at the weight you’d like for a major college linebacker. A big move here also came from Keontra Smith, who lost 10 pounds. He worked at weakside in the spring after playing Striker last season, and it seems UM wants him to be more agile. At 205 pounds he should have sideline to sideline mobility, and running downhill and hitting hard has never been an issue for him as a converted safety. Another big mover: Sam Brooks, who gained 10 pounds. We’re not sure that’s a great thing, since Brooks was out this spring injured and it might not have been “good” weight. At 230 can he still move around like he needs to? That will be answered in fall drills. Meanwhile Avery Huff lost 10 pounds to 205, and we love him at that number. He should be able to fly around the field and make plays now that he has a better grasp on the D. STR Gil Frierson gained 5 pounds which is probably about right for him, and with Amari Carter getting reps at striker this spring he gained 2 pounds to 202. If he’s going to stay at Striker we’d like to see him bulk up more than that. Freshman MLB Deshawn Troutman gained eight pounds to 208 but will have to put on an other 10 pounds or more to be physical in the middle. In the “don’t love” department, BJ Jennings was a tad slow last season and adding five more pounds to his frame in the last few months probably isn’t going to help matters.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Tyrique Stevenson is listed as 12 pounds heavier than pre-spring, but is that a good thing?