ANALYSIS: What's at stake with UCF transfer WR Jaylon Robinson on UM visit

When the Miami Hurricanes offense is flourishing, there's usually a clear No. 1 receiver target the QB relies on.

You can see that over the last five years as an example.

Last year when the offense averaged 450 yards per game it was Charleston Rambo and his school-record 79 catches for 1,172 receiving yards (next highest was Mike Harley with 57 for 543). In 2020 (440 yards per game) it was Harley as the clear No. 1 guy, and he had 57 catches for 799 yards (no one else had more than 38 catches or 576 yards).

When the offense struggled in 2018 (358 yards per game) and 2019 (367 yards per game)? Well, in '19 there was a receiver-by-committee type deal with four different players all finishing with anywhere from 379 yards to a team-high 547 yards from KJ Osborn (and all finished within 31 to 50 catches). The year prior there again was more of a committee approach with Harley and Lawrence Cager catching 21 balls, Brevin Jordan 32 and Jeff Thomas a team-high 35.

In 2017 the offense was decent, averaging 403 yards per game, and there was a clear No. 1 threat in Braxton Berrios, whose 55 catches were 15 more than the next-highest target, TE Chris Herndon. He also bested the next-leading pass catcher by more than 200 yards.

Now, can a team have a great passing game with a by-committee type deal where the balls are spread around fairly evenly?

Sure.

But it does seem that when a major No. 1 threat is around it spurs the offense on to pretty strong performances.

Which brings us to this year.

This spring we really didn't see a top guy emerge from a group that included Clemson transfer Frank Ladson, Jacolby George, returning starter Key'Shawn Johnson, Xavier Restrepo or Brashard Smith.

One of those players could emerge in the fall as a major threat, but the most consistent in spring ball was Restrepo. With that said, we see him more as a 50 catch, 600-yard guy.

Miami wants that 1,000-yard threat like a Rambo. A guy who can take the top off, force safeties to stay deep. That's not Restrepo, who is excellent at working underneath out of the slot.

Cane coaches seem to recognize the issue of trying to land a No. 1 threat as well, which is why UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson is now in the midst of an official visit to Miami. He's taken his other official visits to Mississippi, TCU and Tennessee, and told us heading into the visit that he likes what he sees in Tyler Van Dyke's ability to get him the ball and the way Josh Gattis will use him in the offense.

Robinson will announce his decision May 18, and as you look at his skillset you can see why the Canes might view him as a No. 1 threat.