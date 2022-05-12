ANALYSIS: What's at stake with UCF transfer WR Jaylon Robinson on UM visit
When the Miami Hurricanes offense is flourishing, there's usually a clear No. 1 receiver target the QB relies on.
You can see that over the last five years as an example.
Last year when the offense averaged 450 yards per game it was Charleston Rambo and his school-record 79 catches for 1,172 receiving yards (next highest was Mike Harley with 57 for 543). In 2020 (440 yards per game) it was Harley as the clear No. 1 guy, and he had 57 catches for 799 yards (no one else had more than 38 catches or 576 yards).
When the offense struggled in 2018 (358 yards per game) and 2019 (367 yards per game)? Well, in '19 there was a receiver-by-committee type deal with four different players all finishing with anywhere from 379 yards to a team-high 547 yards from KJ Osborn (and all finished within 31 to 50 catches). The year prior there again was more of a committee approach with Harley and Lawrence Cager catching 21 balls, Brevin Jordan 32 and Jeff Thomas a team-high 35.
In 2017 the offense was decent, averaging 403 yards per game, and there was a clear No. 1 threat in Braxton Berrios, whose 55 catches were 15 more than the next-highest target, TE Chris Herndon. He also bested the next-leading pass catcher by more than 200 yards.
Now, can a team have a great passing game with a by-committee type deal where the balls are spread around fairly evenly?
Sure.
But it does seem that when a major No. 1 threat is around it spurs the offense on to pretty strong performances.
Which brings us to this year.
This spring we really didn't see a top guy emerge from a group that included Clemson transfer Frank Ladson, Jacolby George, returning starter Key'Shawn Johnson, Xavier Restrepo or Brashard Smith.
One of those players could emerge in the fall as a major threat, but the most consistent in spring ball was Restrepo. With that said, we see him more as a 50 catch, 600-yard guy.
Miami wants that 1,000-yard threat like a Rambo. A guy who can take the top off, force safeties to stay deep. That's not Restrepo, who is excellent at working underneath out of the slot.
Cane coaches seem to recognize the issue of trying to land a No. 1 threat as well, which is why UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson is now in the midst of an official visit to Miami. He's taken his other official visits to Mississippi, TCU and Tennessee, and told us heading into the visit that he likes what he sees in Tyler Van Dyke's ability to get him the ball and the way Josh Gattis will use him in the offense.
Robinson will announce his decision May 18, and as you look at his skillset you can see why the Canes might view him as a No. 1 threat.
He's not a Rambo as a smaller, speedy receiver, but as you watch his highlights above you see he is that guy who can take the top off a defense, create space against bigger corners, make moves in the open field and break tackles. He also can do the work underneath like a Restrepo because of his size. He can line up all over the place, something Gattis would no doubt utilize. He can be in the slot, outside, run jet sweeps, you name it. Robinson also showed he's not afraid to go over the middle and make catches - his size belies his toughness.
Robinson initially signed with Oklahoma before transferring to UCF and sitting out a year. His breakout season is two years removed - he had 55 catches for 979 yards and six TDs in 2020. He appeared poised to build on that early last year with 234 yards and two TDs in the first three games. But then a knee injury set him back and he only came back for three games before missing the bowl game.
If he's anything like what he showed in 2020, this can be THE guy for Van Dyke.
And, in one way, Robinson is similar to Rambo - and not because the two grew up in Texas within an hour of each other and are good friends.
Rambo also arrived at UM in 2021 two years removed from a breakout season.
He regained that greatness.
We think Robinson can do the same.
So come May 18 Miami Hurricane fans should be very happy if he winds up choosing UM.