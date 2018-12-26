CaneSport.com

ANALYSIS: What UM is up against in Pinstripe Bowl
Like Miami, it's been a disappointing year-over-year result for Wisconsin.The Badgers finished 2017 with a 13-1 record, with the lone loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Of course, that i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news