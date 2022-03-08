ANALYSIS: What went right and wrong for baseball team vs. Gators

On Saturday night, Florida first baseman Kendrick Calilao blasted a home run over the left field wall, sealing a series-tying win. Calilao screamed after passing first base, the whole dugout was fired up, and Gators shortstop Josh Rivera shushed the Miami student section.

Florida players celebrated like they had won the series before game two was over. As it turned out, they were right.

It wasn’t to be for the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes in their third series, losing the final two games at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field to the No. 14 Gators. Florida has now won the last four series played in Coral Gables, and Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan advanced to 37-16 in his career against the Hurricanes.

It was an experience in agony for both sides along the way. The Gators left 12 runners on base in Miami’s 5-2 Friday win. The Hurricanes committed three errors and left seven runners on in Florida’s 8-1 Saturday win. On Sunday, it was all Florida, crushing the Hurricanes in an 11-3 win.

The Hurricanes (8-3) had their moments in the series, despite the poor result. LHP Carson Palmquist produced his third win of the season with five shutout innings. RHP Karson Ligon pitched a career-long 7.0 IP, giving up just one earned run. RHP Andrew Walters produced a magical 46-pitch, seven-out save on Friday night.

Florida (10-3) overcame that demoralizing Friday night loss to overpower Miami 19-4 in the final two games. The Gators entered the series with 24 home runs in 10 games, and after none on Friday, launched three big blasts to push their way to their third series victory over Miami in four seasons.

Plenty went right, a numerous amount went wrong for DiMare and the Hurricanes to open up March. There should be plenty to take in going into ACC play this coming weekend.

Yohandy Morales dominated the Gators

Any doubters of Yohandy Morales after his underwhelming start against Towson can look away now. The third baseman was the biggest reason that the Hurricanes were able to take game one against the Gators.

Florida LHP Hunter Barco was practically untouchable in the first two weekends of the season, but it took until Morales’ second at-bat to finally see some cracks. After a base knock by CF Jacob Burke, then missing on first pitch to the Miami third baseman, Barco left a slider right in Morales’ wheelhouse. Yoyo blasted his second home run of the season to deep left field, sending Mark Light into a frenzy. Morales pounded his chest, took a Fernando Tatis-esque skip at third base before throwing up The U to the Miami faithful, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.

Later on, Morales delivered again. Down 0-2, Morales seared a double past UF third baseman Derec Fabian to score Buke from first base, boosting the Miami lead to four. Morales finished Friday with a season-best three RBI. He had just five RBI through his first eight games.

Saturday, Morales was the lone spark of UM’s offense. He finished 2-4 with a double in the first and an RBI single in the seventh, the lone scoring play for Miami in the seven-run loss.

Morales finished the series with a team-best four hits, four RBI, and was the lone Hurricane to hit a home run. The team captain certainly stepped up when Miami needed a leader at the plate.

Ligon unphased by tough competition

Miami’s one change to their weekend rotation was RHP Alejandro Rosario stepping out for freshman Karson Ligon. Ligon had a fine outing against FAU in his first start, giving up just one run on two hits in a commanding Miami win.

The worry was the large step up from C-USA to SEC caliber hitting, but Ligon proved he was right where he belonged in the weekend rotation.

It didn’t get off to the greatest start for the Sarasota, Fla. native, giving up a leadoff double due to a defensive mistake by RF Lorenzo Carrier – which was still scored as a hit – before a wild pitch and an error by C Maxwell Romero Jr. gave the Gators a lead before Ligon could even get an out.

In the third inning, things got worse. A dropped third strike allowed Colby Halter to reach base to keep the frame alive, and Jud Fabian made the Hurricanes pay. The outfielder blasted a two-run HR to left two pitches later. It was 3-0 Florida, when it really could have been 0-0.

The Hurricanes had already exhausted four of their relievers in the win on Friday. so UM needed Ligon to go deep into the game. He did. After the two-run homer, he retired the next 10 batters, including striking out the side in the fifth inning. He allowed one more base runner after an error by SS Dominic Pitelli in the seventh, but promptly escaped the inning with a flyout to center and a 6-4-3 double play, with Pitelli looking to amend his earlier mistake.

Ligon got the loss on Saturday, as the Hurricanes couldn’t muster up any offense until the eighth inning. The freshman’s final line was impressive: He tossed 7.0 IP with eight strikeouts, no walks, and just one earned run (which could have been avoided with better defense).

DiMare previously mentioned that Rosario would likely be back in the weekend rotation after sitting out against Florida. With Ligon’s impressive display, the fourth-year head coach has some thinking to do ahead of four games to come this week.

Florida tested Miami, even without scoring

In their win Friday night, Miami used four pitchers from their bullpen, combining to throw 106 pitches across 4.0 IP. Even with the win, the Hurricanes were on their back foot in terms of stamina after Florida used just two relievers to cover the final three innings in game one.

DiMare stressed the importance of getting six good innings from his starters against the Gators, and for good reason. Florida worked counts, took good pitches, and protected the plate in their losing effort better than Miami did in any of the games this weekend.

Kevin O’Sullivan made sure that the Gators got to the Hurricanes pitchers. Palmquist, despite allowing just three hits, walked three batters and tossed 91 pitches in just 5.0 IP. Walters tossed 46 pitches on Friday, taking him out of commission for Saturday.

The Hurricanes could’ve really used Walters in the ninth during Saturday’s loss. Instead, three combined pitchers gave up five runs to seal a Florida win.

In the first two games, Miami walked nine batters in comparison to Florida’s three. UF got numerous full counts, with more extended AB’s leading to a total exhaustion of the Hurricanes’ bullpen.

It was the little things that got to Miami’s arms, and built to a massive issue when it came down to Sunday’s rubber game.

Miami’s bullpen fails to deliver

The Hurricanes walked 14 batters and shipped 11 runs in Sunday's loss. The Hurricanes tried everything, and I mean everything, to stop the Gator onslaught, but to no avail.

As a team, Miami threw 209 pitches on Sunday, walking the most batters since March 3rd, 2018 in a 7-6 win over Maine. The difference? That win over Maine was over 15 innings, UM walked three more batters in six less innings against the Gators on Sunday.

It would be remiss to not talk about the first two games before plunging into Sunday. RHP Alex McFarlane gave up two runs in 0.2 IP on Friday to bring the Gators back into the ballgame. RHP Anthony Arguelles, LHP Matt Raudelunas, and RHP Alejandro Torres all combined to concede five runs on Saturday night.

The bullpen actually started quite well on Sunday after Jake Garland was pulled early. RHP Jordan Dubberly commanded 1.2 shutout innings, Rafe Schlesinger pitched a shutout 0.2 IP.

From there, six of the eight Hurricanes relievers gave up at least one run. McFarlane and RHP Jamar Fairweather each let in two earned runs.

There weren’t many positives, so there are two big concerns that I noticed from the Canes bullpen. McFarlane, a talented starter on some nights, turned in an awful weekend in relief. The former St. Louis Cardinals draft pick gave up four runs across a combined 1.0 IP in two appearances versus Florida, walking three.

There was always a little concern that taking Carson Palmquist out of the bullpen after LHP Spencer Bodanza graduated would leave the Hurricanes’ pen short on Southpaws. Going into this season, Miami only had Schlesinger, Matt Raudelunas (who missed the entire 2021 season), and J.P. Gates (off of Tommy John Surgery) as left-handed relievers. This weekend, they were totally exposed by Florida.

Raudelunas, a transfer from St. John’s Fisher College in New York, gave up a combined three runs and two walks in two appearances. Gates pitched just once, giving up 1 run on 2 hits and a walk in 1.0 IP. Schlesinger is an interesting option, but Miami doesn't seem to want to see what he really can do. In five outings, the New York native has pitched just 3.1 IP, and was pulled on Sunday after just 0.2 IP with no hits or runs against. With the other two lefties struggling, it’s concerning why Schlesinger isn’t getting more time, especially after pitching coach J.D. Arteaga said he would be one of the three setup pitchers for Walters.

Crucial issues in Hurricanes lineup exposed

Four runs in the final two games of the series simply does not cut it against a top-15 foe. The Hurricanes left 17 on base in their two defeats in comparison to just four LOB on Friday.

An offense that was well-balanced in the opening week of the season was very one-dimensional against the Gators. DiMare made numerous changes throughout the weekend, but couldn’t find much consistency.

Morales and Burke were the clear bright spots, driving in five of the eight Hurricane runs against the Gators. Dorian Gonzalez Jr., Dominic Pitelli, and C.J. Kayfus each had three hits this weekend, combining for four runs scored.

Only three Hurricanes had an RBI this weekend, and it was the top three in the order: Kayfus (2), Burke (2), and Morales (4). It was a serious struggle for Miami to find bats from there.

it was a series to forget for Hurricanes catcher Maxwell Romero, Jr. The Vanderbilt transfer was a combined 1/13 against Florida, striking out seven times. Romero entered the series batting .375, but constantly fell behind in counts against the Gator pitchers and just couldn’t keep pace.

Carlos Perez returned to the starting lineup after missing the first seven games with a hand injury. DiMare raved during Thursday’s media availability about Perez being back, but the sophomore didn’t live up to the high praise.

Perez, who hit fifth all weekend, finished just 2/10 with 3 K’s and was subbed twice.

The outfield, excluding Burke, was a mess. Gaby Gutierrez got his first Hurricane start on Friday, and he was 0-2 with two K’s and a sacrifice bunt. Lorenzo Carrier is now hitless in seven consecutive games after going a combined 0-5 with two K’s in starts on Friday and Saturday before being benched for Zach Levenson on Sunday.

Levenson, Renzo Gonzalez, and Edgardo Villegas were a combined 1-10 against Florida. It’s a young outfield that needs time to grow, but none of the freshmen outfielders stepped up when the Hurricanes truly needed it.

Miami (8-3) will look for a response on Tuesday in its first road game of the season as they travel to FIU Ballpark to take on the FIU Panthers (7-6) in their second midweek matchup. FIU lost 12-0 on Sunday, so both teams will look to respond off of big losses on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.