ANALYSIS: What went right, wrong as baseball faltered at Virginia Tech

After 14 consecutive wins, the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes were simply outmatched in front of a record-setting crowd in western Virginia over the weekend.

The Hurricanes lost just their second series of the season, losing the first two games to No. 21 Virginia Tech at English Field in Blacksburg, Va. Miami fell behind early in all three matchups, losing 12-5 on Thursday, 13-2 on Friday, but winning 8-5 in the finale on Saturday.

The Hurricanes avoided being swept for the first time since April, 2021, when Miami lost all three games at No. 20 Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech won its second straight series against the Hurricanes, after winning Friday and Sunday in Coral Gables last season.

It comes as a relative surprise for UM to have this flat of a weekend. Miami swept the Hokies in each of the two seasons before the shortened 2020 season.

Miami (28-8, 14-4 ACC) still holds a comfortable lead at the top of the conference standings. It was a weekend where the top dogs in the ACC struggled, with No. 8 Virginia, No. 9 Louisville, and No. 10 Notre Dame all getting upset.

It’s a series that hurts to lose, but with plenty of baseball left to play, here are five takeaways from Miami’s series at Virginia Tech.

Starting Pitching struggles

Seven combined innings, 14 earned runs between the Hurricanes’ top two starters at Blacksburg. The Hokies were out of sight in each of the first two games by the time UM went to its bullpen.

LHP Carson Palmquist and RHP Karson Ligon didn’t have their best stuff in Blacksburg. Neither got past 4.0 IP, each struggling in their respective starts.

The Hurricanes’ pitching staff ranked third in the ACC in opponents average heading into last weekend, allowing hitters to bat just .213. This weekend was a different story, with Virginia Tech recording 16 hits in each of its victories.

Palmquist got off to a rough start against Virginia, but was able to settle in to record a relatively strong outing. Virginia Tech gave the Fort Myers native no time to get comfortable.

After a three-run first, the Hokies pounded three straight hits to start the second inning, including a leadoff home run to right fielder Nick Biddison. The positive for Palmquist was that the strikeout numbers were still there. The southpaw tossed six strikeouts against the Hokies, but it wasn’t enough to avoid taking his second loss of the season.

Ligon, on the other hand, had his first true rough outing at the NCAA level. The freshman entered last weekend against Virginia limiting batters to just a .145 average, the best in the ACC. He struggled to close out his outing after a perfect 3.0 IP against UVA, and couldn’t get anything going against the Hokies. Ligon gave up a season-worst eight earned runs on nine hits in a season-low 3.1 IP.

In addition, the Hokies starters were outstanding. Griffin Green struck out seven across 6.0 IP, with RHP Drue Hackenberg tossing a gem - 8.0 IP, one earned run, adding seven strikeouts.

Alejandro Rosario picked up the pace on Saturday, giving up just one run. He didn’t get too far into the game, only throwing 4.1 IP. Overall, it was a rough week for all the Hurricanes’ starters.

Gavin Cross’ big weekend

The Hokies entered this series with talented bats spread all throughout their lineup. The top of the order provided big things for Virginia Tech this weekend, including one premier center fielder.

Sophomore Gavin Cross delivered all weekend for Virginia Tech. Cross was one of the top freshmen in the ACC in 2021, and is proving big things in his third season as a Hokie.

Cross had three hits and three RBI against Miami last season, in the first ACC series of the season for the Hurricanes. On Thursday alone, the Tennessee native had four hits, tying a career-high that he set against Middle Tennessee State last season.

Thursday saw Cross finish 4-for-5 with a double, his eighth of the season. The second hitter for the Hokies came around to score a team-high three times, a quarter of the Hokies' runs that night.

Cross only recorded one hit in Friday’s win, but it was a crucial one. His two-run triple early on helped extend the lead against RHP Ronaldo Gallo, leaving the Hurricanes with no way back into the game.

Cross was also able to draw two walks and score another run in the Saturday victory.

Similarly to the Hurricanes, it seems like every weekend there’s a different Hokie contributing. Cross’ hot starts at the plate were a huge part of the Hokies’ series victory, another massive step towards post-season baseball for VT.

Finding replacement for Gonzalez

Hurricanes’ second baseman Dorian Gonzalez missed all of last weekend against Virginia due to an undisclosed injury. Following Sunday’s win, Gino DiMare revealed that Gonzalez had a slight tear in his meniscus, ruling the freshman out.

It’s the first true position battle for Miami since opening weekend, with freshman Ariel Garcia and Miami-Dade transfer Henry Wallen battling. Each got their chances. Wallen started each of the first two games, recording just one hit. He finished hitless with a walk and two strikeouts on Thursday night, then turned in an RBI base knock on Friday. Wallen finished the series 1-for-6 with an RBI and three strikeouts.

Garcia did relatively well with his opportunity. The Miami native recorded a single and a run as part of Miami’s four-run fifth inning on Saturday, coming around to score on Maxwell Romero’s RBI single. Garcia would finish one-for-four in the 8-5 win on Sunday.

Neither second baseman provides the same power as Gonzalez. Gonzalez provided nine extra-base hits in his 29 starts for UM in 2022. One way or another, one of the two have to step up throughout the rest of the season.

Romero’s strong weekend

Quietly, Hurricanes catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. has started to turn it around in the month of April. This weekend, he was a big reason why Miami were able to avoid the sweep.

Romero’s big game came on Saturday, driving in three RBI in a two-for-four performance. It started early, drilling a two-out double down the first base line to score two, giving the Hurricanes their first lead of the series.

The party didn’t end for Romero there, knocking in Garcia from second base. He would round from second to home a couple of batters later on Dominic Pitelli’s bases-clearing double.

Romero picked up one of the five RBI from the Hurricanes in the opening game as well, launching a solo home run to right field. The Vanderbilt transfer reached base twice in the loss, picking up his team-leading 25th drawn walk this season.

Romero delivered all week for the Canes, also driving in an RBI in the midweek come-from-behind win over Florida Atlantic.

Romero is up to 9 RBI across 12 games during the month of April. It’s been an up-and-down season in his first year as a Hurricane, but the catcher could be a huge spark plug during the close of the campaign.

Andrew Walters stays hot

Closer Andrew Walters showed once again why he is one of the biggest weapons in the ACC this season. With two innings to go and Miami protecting a narrow 7-5 lead, DiMare turned to his closer to record a six-out save. Walters breezed through the Hokies, securing a vital 28th win of the season for the Hurricanes.

It was the usual Andrew Walters’ showing, no hits allowed, only one base runner, and four strikeouts. The base runner was a leadoff walk in the ninth by third baseman Carson DeMartini, just the third walk surrendered by Walters all season.

Walters threw 32 pitches across the two innings of work, his second-longest outing of the campaign. He also picked up a save earlier this week against Florida Atlantic, striking out the side in the ninth.

The numbers Walters has produced this season have turned him into a national headliner. With 12 saves across 12 save opportunities, 21.2 IP of shutout baseball, and three walks to a whopping 41 strikeouts, there’s no reason not to say Walters is the top reliever in the NCAA.

Walters and the Hurricanes will look to build on their momentum with a five-game home stand, starting on Tuesday against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 6 P.M. Miami hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers at Mark Light for their next ACC series, and will host the Stetson Hatters next Tuesday.