CaneSport.com

ANALYSIS: Do the Canes fit in the Jalen Hurts race?
Alabama backup QB Jalen Hurts - who started in 2016 and '17 and led his team to the playoff title game both seasons - is confirmed to have entered the NCAA transfer portal. As expected, he will be ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news