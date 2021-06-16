ANALYSIS: Why Shemar Stewart is at UM a lot & where recruitment is heading
A year ago at this time, the perception was that Miami Monsignor Pace High School standout DE Shemar Stewart was pretty much an LSU lock.Now?There is hope from the local team that he will stay home...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news