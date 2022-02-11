ANALYSIS: Will Gattis use Knighton as feature back ... or as he used Corum?
With Josh Gattis taking over as Miami's offensive coordinator, the run game in particular could be in for some upheaval despite a returning starter, Jaylan Knighton, who fared quite well last seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news