ANALYSIS: With 12 WRs on roster, where do the reps go in 2021?
Wide receiver talent and depth is always an emphasis for a spread, hurry-up offense. And, the theory goes, you can never have too much talent.With that in mind, the Miami Hurricanes recently added ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news