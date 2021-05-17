ANALYSIS: With King out spring, QB depth concerns alleviated
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
You never want your starting quarterback to miss spring ball.But with D'Eriq King out rehabbing a torn ACL, maybe it was a blessing in disguise for the Canes and coordinator Rhett Lashlee that back...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news