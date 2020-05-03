News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 19:26:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Analyzing the Elijah Arroyo Commitment to The U

Sam Spiegelman
Rivals Analyst

Texas' top tight end is heading out-of-state.Shortly after narrowing down an impressive double-digit offer sheet, four-star Frisco (Texas) Independence tight end Elijah Arroyo committed to Miami. I...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}