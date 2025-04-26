Andres Borregales, first kicker selected in 2025 NFL Draft

Former Miami kicker Andres Borregales was the first kicker taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots selected the former Hurricane in the sixth round (182nd overall).

Borregales was a four-year starter who made 74 of 86 field goal attempts (86.0%) and 183 of 184 extra points (99.5%). His best season came in 2024 when he went 18-of-19 (94.7%) on field goals — including a long of 56 — and a perfect 62-of-62 on PATs.

He earned first-team All-ACC in 2024 and 2023.

According to Rivals.com, Borregales was a three-star prospect, an alum of Champagnat Catholic High School in Hialeah.