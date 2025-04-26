Andres Borregales, first kicker selected in 2025 NFL Draft

Former Miami kicker Andres Borregales was the first kicker taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots selected the former Hurricane in the sixth round (182nd overall).
Borregales was a four-year starter who made 74 of 86 field goal attempts (86.0%) and 183 of 184 extra points (99.5%). His best season came in 2024 when he went 18-of-19 (94.7%) on field goals — including a long of 56 — and a perfect 62-of-62 on PATs.
He earned first-team All-ACC in 2024 and 2023.
According to Rivals.com, Borregales was a three-star prospect, an alum of Champagnat Catholic High School in Hialeah.
With a 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Borregales became the all-time leading scorer in program history, passing Michael Badgley with 405 points.
Borreagales finished his Miami career with 74 field goals, just short of Badely for the all-time record with 77 field goals.
Scouting Report
The keys to Borregales’ accuracy are his repeatable stroke and consistent ball striking.
Strengths
Career make rate of 86 percent over four years. Hit 75 percent from 50-plus over the last two years. The ball flies kicks with consistent end-over-end action. Repeatable ball striking creates consistent action.
Weaknesses
Slightly below-average hang time for kickoffs.
Miami Athletics and NFL.com contributed to this report
