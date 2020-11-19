Andres Borregales may be able to work with Jose to keep Cane kicker sharp
Hialeah (FL) Champagnat High School PK and Miami Hurricanes commitment Andres Borregales is set to enroll at UM in January.A regular face in the stands at every home game this season with his famil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news