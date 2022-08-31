Andy Borregales Could Be A Difference Maker In Close Games
When it comes to close games, special teams are critical. The kicking game many times are the difference between winning and losing and last season two games came down to the final kick.
Andy Borregales experienced the high and low of both outcomes. The freshman booted a 43-yard field goal to win against Appalachian State and missed the potential game-winner against Virginia. Borregales learned lessons from both, but learned more from the miss.
“The one I learned from the most was the miss, but I kind of just brushed it off,” said Borregales. “Obviously, I hate losing, but at the same time, it happens to the best of us.”
Andy noted that the best kickers miss game-winners and adds that is all about how you bounce back from it.
“One of the best kickers in the NFL Justin Tucker is someone I look up to. He’s missed game-winners before. It honestly just depends how you bounce back from it. During the season I focused up locked in blocked out the noise and did my thing.”
Today, Head Coach Mario Cristobal mentioned that Borregales hit a 58-yard field goal to end practice. He also mentioned that he hit a 56-yarder as well. The second-year kicker was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch list weeks ago and explained that the recognition and other goals are part of the plan. His brother, Jose Borregales, is the only winner of the award in the history of the Miami Hurricanes football program. If Andy can win the award, it would be the first time that two brothers won the award in the history of college football.
“That’s always been part of the plan. The big plan is obviously winning it and get in the rafters just like my brother. Of course winning a championship with my teammates with my brothers.”
The missed kick helped the sophomore kicker build maturity as a man, he explains. Andy continues to learn from his brother including remaining calm in high-pressure situations.
“Honestly just be myself and be calm,” Andy said of the advice that his brother offers. “I used to be a little nervous, a little anxious. He told me just calm it down. Slow things down because everything in my mind was going fast-paced. I was still getting used to college and schedules everything. He helped to slow everything down and control what I can control. That’s a big thing that he helped me on last year.”
Andy was rather proud of himself for how far he’s come in handling his emotions.
“I got back up off my feet after that game. I was honestly impressed at myself for doing that. That helped me realize how mentally tough I am because of my parents and my brother how they’ve been training my mind for that specific moment, even though it’s never happened before. When it did happen I was able to control my emotions, take in what I needed to learn.”
Jose, unfortunately, was cut yesterday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the roster but still has a good chance to make the practice squad for the second year in a row. Borregales was beat out by veteran kicker Ryan Succop.