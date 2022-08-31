When it comes to close games, special teams are critical. The kicking game many times are the difference between winning and losing and last season two games came down to the final kick.

Andy Borregales experienced the high and low of both outcomes. The freshman booted a 43-yard field goal to win against Appalachian State and missed the potential game-winner against Virginia. Borregales learned lessons from both, but learned more from the miss.

“The one I learned from the most was the miss, but I kind of just brushed it off,” said Borregales. “Obviously, I hate losing, but at the same time, it happens to the best of us.”

Andy noted that the best kickers miss game-winners and adds that is all about how you bounce back from it.

“One of the best kickers in the NFL Justin Tucker is someone I look up to. He’s missed game-winners before. It honestly just depends how you bounce back from it. During the season I focused up locked in blocked out the noise and did my thing.”

Today, Head Coach Mario Cristobal mentioned that Borregales hit a 58-yard field goal to end practice. He also mentioned that he hit a 56-yarder as well. The second-year kicker was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch list weeks ago and explained that the recognition and other goals are part of the plan. His brother, Jose Borregales, is the only winner of the award in the history of the Miami Hurricanes football program. If Andy can win the award, it would be the first time that two brothers won the award in the history of college football.



