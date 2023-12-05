Miami had two players selected to the first team for the Associated Press All-ACC first team: Kamren Kinchens, and Andy Borregalles.

Kinchens followed up his All-American 2022 season with a solid 2024. He led the team with five interceptions and finished third in tackles (59).

Borregalles finished 2023, making 21 of 25 field goal attempts with a long of 51.

Miami also had four players selected for the second team: Xavier Restrepo, Jalen Rivers, Matt Lee, and Francisco Mauigoa.

Restrepo led the team in receptions (74) and yards (993) in 2023. He also scored five touchdowns.

Mauigoa recorded the second-highest tackle total for the Miami Hurricanes, including 17 for loss, and tied for the most sacks (7.5) on the team in 2023. He also recorded an interception.

Lee, helped lead the offensive to a solid season that was graded as the 10th best offense line in pass block and 30th best in run block according to Pro Football Focus. Lee was the fourth-best center in pass block.

Rivers made every start this season and only allowed two sacks protecting the quarterback's blind side - good for 37th in the nation among tackles that played at least 80 percent of snaps.

The 2023 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class, and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:

First team

Offense

u_QB — Jordan Travis, Florida State, 6-1, 212, R-Sr., West Palm Beach, Florida

u_RB — Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, 6-0, 220, So., Clayton, North Carolina

RB — Jawhar Jordan, Louisville, 5-10, 185, R-Jr., Long Island, New York

u_WR — Malik Washington, Virginia, 5-8, 194, grad., Lawrenceville, Georgia

WR — Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6-4, 215, Jr., Opelousas, Louisiana

TE — Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 6-5, 235, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

OT — Darius Washington, Florida State, 6-4, 306, R-Jr., Pensacola, Florida

OT — Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 314, Sr., Brentwood, Tennessee

OG — D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 6-2, 309, R-Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 6-3, 322, grad., Elmwood Park, New Jersey

C — Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 6-5, 305, R-Sr., Georgetown, Kentucky

PK — Andres Borregales, Miami, 5-11, 170, Jr., Miami

All-purpose — Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6-4, 215, Jr., Opelousas, Louisiana

Defense

DE — Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 6-3, 270, Jr., Boca Raton, Florida

DE — Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech, 6-3, 244, Jr., Portsmouth, Virginia

DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, Sr., Apopka, Florida

DT — DeWayne Carter, Duke, 6-3, 305, R-Sr., Pickerington, Ohio

u_LB — Payton Wilson, North Carolina State, 6-4, 238, grad., Hillsborough, North Carolina

LB — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 6-0, 230, Jr., Hainesport, New Jersey

LB — Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 235, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

CB — Elijah Jones, Boston College, 6-2, 184, grad., Harlem, New York

CB — Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 6-2, 185, Jr., Atlanta

S — Kamren Kinchens, Miami, 6-0, 205, Jr., Miami

S — Jonas Sanker, Virginia, 6-1, 210, Jr., Charlottesville, Virginia

P — Porter Wilson, Duke, 6-5, 231, grad., Akron, Ohio

Second team

Offense

QB — Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 230, So., Huntersville, North Carolina

RB — Trey Benson, Florida State, 6-1, 223, R-Jr., Greenville, Mississippi

RB — LeQuint Allen, Syracuse, 6-0, 195, So., Millville, New Jersey

WR — Xavier Restrepo, Miami, 5-10, 198, Jr., Coconut Creek, Florida

WR — Jamari Thrash, Louisville, 6-1, 185, R-Jr., LaGrange, Georgia

TE — Jaheim Bell, Florida State, 6-3, 239, R-Jr., Lake City, Florida

OT — Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College, 6-8, 313, R-Jr., Norwell, Massachusetts

OT — Jalen Rivers, Miami, 6-5, 325, R-So., Jacksonville, Florida

OG — Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 6-4, 311, R-Sr., Damascus, Maryland

OG — Jacob Monk, Duke, 6-3, 320, grad., Clayton, North Carolina

C — Matt Lee, Miami, 6-4, 295, R-Jr., Oviedo, Florida

PK — Noah Burnette, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, Jr., Raleigh, North Carolina

All-purpose — Kevin “KC” Concepcion, North Carolina State, 5-11, 187, Fr., Charlotte, North Carolina

Defense

DE — Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 260, R-Jr., Dayton, Ohio

DE — Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina, 6-1, 265, Sr., Hartwell, Georgia

DT — Braden Fiske, Florida State, 6-5, 297, R-Sr., Michigan City, Indiana

DT — Joshua Farmer, Florida State, 6-3, 311, R-So., Port St. Joe, Florida

LB — Kalen DeLoach, Florida State, 6-1, 212, R-Sr., Savannah, Georgia

LB — Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 6-1, 230, Jr., Baltimore

LB — Francisco Mauigoa, Miami, 6-3, 230, Jr., Ili’ili, American Samoa

CB — M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 190, R-Sr., Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

CB — Renardo Green, Florida State, 6-0, 186, R-Sr., Orlando, Florida

S — Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest, 5-11, 207, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

S — Jaylon King, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 193, R-Sr., La Vergne, Tennessee

P — Alex Mastromanno, Florida State, 6-1, 235, R-Jr., Melbourne, Australia

___

Coach of the Year — Mike Norvell, Florida State

Offensive Player of the Year — Jordan Travis, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year — Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Newcomer of the Year -- Keon Coleman, Florida State

___

Voting panel:

Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville (North Carolina) Observer/USA Today Network; Chad Bishop, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Jerry DiPaola, Tribune Total Media, Pittsburgh; Chapel Fowler, The State, Columbia, South Carolina; Trevor Hass, The Boston Globe/Boston.com; Emily Leiker, Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard, Syracuse, New York; Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun Sentinel; Greg Madia, The Daily Progress, Charlottesville, Virginia; Brian Murphy, WRALsportsfan.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Kate Rogerson, WTVD/ABC-11, Durham, North Carolina; David Teel, Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Jack Williams, Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat; Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun, Durham, North Carolina/The News & Observer, Raleigh, North Carolina