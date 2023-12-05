AP Announces All-ACC Team: Borregales and Kinchens named to first team
Miami had two players selected to the first team for the Associated Press All-ACC first team: Kamren Kinchens, and Andy Borregalles.
Kinchens followed up his All-American 2022 season with a solid 2024. He led the team with five interceptions and finished third in tackles (59).
Borregalles finished 2023, making 21 of 25 field goal attempts with a long of 51.
Miami also had four players selected for the second team: Xavier Restrepo, Jalen Rivers, Matt Lee, and Francisco Mauigoa.
Restrepo led the team in receptions (74) and yards (993) in 2023. He also scored five touchdowns.
Mauigoa recorded the second-highest tackle total for the Miami Hurricanes, including 17 for loss, and tied for the most sacks (7.5) on the team in 2023. He also recorded an interception.
Lee, helped lead the offensive to a solid season that was graded as the 10th best offense line in pass block and 30th best in run block according to Pro Football Focus. Lee was the fourth-best center in pass block.
Rivers made every start this season and only allowed two sacks protecting the quarterback's blind side - good for 37th in the nation among tackles that played at least 80 percent of snaps.
The 2023 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class, and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:
First team
Offense
u_QB — Jordan Travis, Florida State, 6-1, 212, R-Sr., West Palm Beach, Florida
u_RB — Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, 6-0, 220, So., Clayton, North Carolina
RB — Jawhar Jordan, Louisville, 5-10, 185, R-Jr., Long Island, New York
u_WR — Malik Washington, Virginia, 5-8, 194, grad., Lawrenceville, Georgia
WR — Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6-4, 215, Jr., Opelousas, Louisiana
TE — Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 6-5, 235, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina
OT — Darius Washington, Florida State, 6-4, 306, R-Jr., Pensacola, Florida
OT — Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 314, Sr., Brentwood, Tennessee
OG — D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 6-2, 309, R-Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina
OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 6-3, 322, grad., Elmwood Park, New Jersey
C — Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 6-5, 305, R-Sr., Georgetown, Kentucky
PK — Andres Borregales, Miami, 5-11, 170, Jr., Miami
All-purpose — Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6-4, 215, Jr., Opelousas, Louisiana
Defense
DE — Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 6-3, 270, Jr., Boca Raton, Florida
DE — Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech, 6-3, 244, Jr., Portsmouth, Virginia
DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, Sr., Apopka, Florida
DT — DeWayne Carter, Duke, 6-3, 305, R-Sr., Pickerington, Ohio
u_LB — Payton Wilson, North Carolina State, 6-4, 238, grad., Hillsborough, North Carolina
LB — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 6-0, 230, Jr., Hainesport, New Jersey
LB — Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 235, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina
CB — Elijah Jones, Boston College, 6-2, 184, grad., Harlem, New York
CB — Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 6-2, 185, Jr., Atlanta
S — Kamren Kinchens, Miami, 6-0, 205, Jr., Miami
S — Jonas Sanker, Virginia, 6-1, 210, Jr., Charlottesville, Virginia
P — Porter Wilson, Duke, 6-5, 231, grad., Akron, Ohio
Second team
Offense
QB — Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 230, So., Huntersville, North Carolina
RB — Trey Benson, Florida State, 6-1, 223, R-Jr., Greenville, Mississippi
RB — LeQuint Allen, Syracuse, 6-0, 195, So., Millville, New Jersey
WR — Xavier Restrepo, Miami, 5-10, 198, Jr., Coconut Creek, Florida
WR — Jamari Thrash, Louisville, 6-1, 185, R-Jr., LaGrange, Georgia
TE — Jaheim Bell, Florida State, 6-3, 239, R-Jr., Lake City, Florida
OT — Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College, 6-8, 313, R-Jr., Norwell, Massachusetts
OT — Jalen Rivers, Miami, 6-5, 325, R-So., Jacksonville, Florida
OG — Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 6-4, 311, R-Sr., Damascus, Maryland
OG — Jacob Monk, Duke, 6-3, 320, grad., Clayton, North Carolina
C — Matt Lee, Miami, 6-4, 295, R-Jr., Oviedo, Florida
PK — Noah Burnette, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, Jr., Raleigh, North Carolina
All-purpose — Kevin “KC” Concepcion, North Carolina State, 5-11, 187, Fr., Charlotte, North Carolina
Defense
DE — Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 260, R-Jr., Dayton, Ohio
DE — Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina, 6-1, 265, Sr., Hartwell, Georgia
DT — Braden Fiske, Florida State, 6-5, 297, R-Sr., Michigan City, Indiana
DT — Joshua Farmer, Florida State, 6-3, 311, R-So., Port St. Joe, Florida
LB — Kalen DeLoach, Florida State, 6-1, 212, R-Sr., Savannah, Georgia
LB — Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 6-1, 230, Jr., Baltimore
LB — Francisco Mauigoa, Miami, 6-3, 230, Jr., Ili’ili, American Samoa
CB — M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 190, R-Sr., Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
CB — Renardo Green, Florida State, 6-0, 186, R-Sr., Orlando, Florida
S — Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest, 5-11, 207, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina
S — Jaylon King, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 193, R-Sr., La Vergne, Tennessee
P — Alex Mastromanno, Florida State, 6-1, 235, R-Jr., Melbourne, Australia
___
Coach of the Year — Mike Norvell, Florida State
Offensive Player of the Year — Jordan Travis, Florida State
Defensive Player of the Year — Payton Wilson, N.C. State
Newcomer of the Year -- Keon Coleman, Florida State
___
Voting panel:
Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville (North Carolina) Observer/USA Today Network; Chad Bishop, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Jerry DiPaola, Tribune Total Media, Pittsburgh; Chapel Fowler, The State, Columbia, South Carolina; Trevor Hass, The Boston Globe/Boston.com; Emily Leiker, Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard, Syracuse, New York; Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun Sentinel; Greg Madia, The Daily Progress, Charlottesville, Virginia; Brian Murphy, WRALsportsfan.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Kate Rogerson, WTVD/ABC-11, Durham, North Carolina; David Teel, Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Jack Williams, Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat; Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun, Durham, North Carolina/The News & Observer, Raleigh, North Carolina