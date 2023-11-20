The Miami Hurricanes are back in the top ten after a six-year hiatus in this week's release of the Associated Press Top 25.

The Hurricanes (5-0) offered the only change in the top ten after beating Kansas State to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. They rose two spots to enter the top ten for the first time since spending four weeks there in the early part of the 2017-18 season.

Miami replaced Florida Atlantic, which opened the year at No. 10 after last year's Final Four run but fell nine spots to No. 19 after a home loss to Bryant.

The Hurricanes have appeared in 17 straight AP polls, tying the school record set during the 2015-16 season.

Miami is one of four teams ranked in the top 25 from the ACC. Duke (ranked 9th) is the only conference team ranked ahead of Miami. North Carolina (14th) and Virginia are the other ACC teams ranked in the top 25.

Miami is off this week but will travel to Lexington for its most challenging task next week: taking on 14th-ranked Kentucky (3-1). The Wildcats lost to top-ranked Kansas earlier this season 89-84. Tipoff against Kentucky is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 PM Eastern and will be televised on ESPN.