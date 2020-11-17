Area athlete lands UM offer, family urging him to commit; he's holding off
When Class of 2022 Hallandale (Fla.) High School OLB/ATH Edric Weldon picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Nov. 12, his family had a message for him: “Commit!”“My whole family was happy a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news