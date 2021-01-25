Area center prospect lands Cane offer: "I was super excited"
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas OL Dawson Alters added a Miami offer Jan. 20.It was his third offer - the other two were from Syracuse (that morning) and Penn (the night before).And that ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news