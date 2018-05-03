Area DB picks up offer Thursday and it shoots UM to top of list
South Dade (Fla.) Homestead High School Class of 2020 DB/ATH Keshawn Washington landed a Hurricane scholarship offer Thursday.He now has eight offers.“After doing all my drills, my coach told me I ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news