Area DB with offer: "Miami is up there"
Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur High School DB Kevin Knowles lists over 30 scholarship offers, including Miami.Among his more recent offers: Georgia, USF, Illinois and Arizona State.“I’m definitely consi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news