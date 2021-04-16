Area LB hoping to open UM eyes with strong Rivals Camp Miami performance
Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons High School LB Tray Brown will be on hand for Sunday’s Rivals Camp Miami.And he wants to show out, with an eye on the hometown team.Brown landed a Miami offer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news