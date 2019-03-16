Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-16 05:56:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Area LB lands offer, takes visit: "I always dreamed" of UM offer

Pjj02vmlg8ychtswabrb
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Hallandale (Fla.) High School Class of 2021 LB Gaethan Bernadel has six early offers so far, including one from the Miami Hurricanes. As a South Florida native, Bernadel grew up watching the Canes ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}