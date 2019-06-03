News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 10:05:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Area LB to visit this week; hopes for offer, likely to commit if it comes

Lf87ece8hb69a99yuvww
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Plantation (FL) American Heritage LB Andy Garcia was evaluated by Cane coaches this spring.And he just got word over the weekend from his coach that UM has asked for him to take a campus visit.“I w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}