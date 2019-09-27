Area WR picks up Miami Hurricanes offer: "I was waiting for that one"
Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons High School Class of 2021 WR Troy Stellato picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer earlier this week.“I was talking to coach (Taylor) Stubblefield - he ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news