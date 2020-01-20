News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 01:03:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Area WR with offer: "I think Miami will be high" on list

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

It’s never too early to go after top area talent.And Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) University School Class of 2023 WR Brandon Inniss lists UM among his 17 ultra-early offers.“I’ve been talking to Miami coa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}