Ariz. DB with Miami ties catches Rumph's eye
Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge High School DB Steven Ortiz has caught the eye of Miami Hurricanes coaches.He says Mike Rumph plans to visit his school at some point this spring, and the two have been...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news