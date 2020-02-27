News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 05:44:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Ariz. DB with Miami ties catches Rumph's eye

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge High School DB Steven Ortiz has caught the eye of Miami Hurricanes coaches.He says Mike Rumph plans to visit his school at some point this spring, and the two have been...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}