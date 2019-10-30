There have been a lot of interesting developments in the team recruiting rankings and those changes have been magnified since the Early Signing Period is really the most important time of year in the recruiting calendar now.

Here are some examples of how the calendar has been pushed up: The top four teams nationally have 20 or more commits. Only three teams in the top 10 don’t have 20 commits, but all three are in the high teens. Illinois is the only Power Five program in the entire country without double-digit pledges.

So this is an optimal time with the Early Signing Period a couple months away to pinpoint some teams that have been major surprises in the team recruiting rankings.

LSU could definitely win that award, since the Tigers have the top-rated class in the country, just added a shocking commitment from five-star tight end Arik Gilbert and could very well be in the running for five-star RB Zachary Evans and others.

Clemson is currently in second place and is the only team in the country to have five five-star pledges, and they are the top-rated player in the country, D.J. Uiagalelei (QB); No. 2 overall Bryan Bresee (DL); the best player in Georgia in DE Myles Murphy and two of the top three prospects from Florida in RB Demarkcus Bowman and CB Fred Davis.

Ohio State comes in third, Alabama is fourth and Georgia, which won the last two team recruiting titles, is fifth in the team rankings

Rounding out the top 10 is a collection of schools in which some have underperformed on the field this season (Texas and Miami), one that hasn’t won a big game yet (Texas A&M), one that could be picking up steam (Michigan) and one that seems to be dominating the Pac-12 (Oregon).