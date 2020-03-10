The Florida powers - Florida, Florida State and Miami - have a unique opportunity in the 2021 class since so many elite defensive backs are in-state prospects.

It is especially felt at safety where the top-two safeties in the country are both from Florida in Corey Collier out of MIami Palmetto and James Williams from Plantation American Heritage. Also, don’t forget that Miami Northwestern’s Kamren Kinchens is in the top-seven among safeties and is another elite prospect in this class.

At cornerback, top players are more spread out throughout the country, which could be more of a challenge for the Florida schools but Miami Palmetto’s Jason Marshall is ranked third at the position and is a huge priority for a lot of programs.

Mike Norvell is in his first year with the Seminoles and keeping more elite in-state prospects home has to be a main focus in recruiting. Miami's Manny Diaz is in his second year and Florida’s Dan Mullen is entering just his third season.

The 2021 defensive back class is loaded at the top with players from right down the road and it’s imperative that Florida, Florida State and Miami lock down those players and stop national programs from around the country from coming in and taking more of them.

It has certainly been a major issue in recent recruiting classes as the top-rated player in the state of Florida has not signed with an in-state school since 2014 when Travis Rudolph went to Florida State.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and many others have come into the state and picked off top prospects over the last many years and it could be an issue as to why some of the in-state programs have struggled in recent years.

The 2021 class could be the start of a turnaround, especially at defensive back with so many top players from Florida leading the rankings.