The state of Florida rankings could be a good snapshot of what’s going on with at least two of the three big in-state programs and the problem of trying to keep elite talent home. Elias Ricks is the top prospect in Florida, a five-star cornerback who transferred from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, and he remains committed to LSU. That might not be the best example, since he’s only lived in Florida for a few months, but others remain an issue.

Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman is from Lakeland, Fla., but he committed to Clemson over Florida and others. Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian five-star cornerback Fred Davis also picked the Tigers over in-state powers.

Miami and Florida State have a single commitment among the top-10 players in the state. Clemson has three with the addition of IMG four-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart.

Florida actually has the lowest-ranked recruiting class of the three as the Gators are currently No. 16 in the country. The Hurricanes are ninth and the Seminoles are sitting at eighth. Recruiting has been admirable, but getting the elite to stay home has been problematic. But at least the Gators are performing well on the field, as opposed to Florida State and Miami.

