The 40-yard dash time, whether at the NFL Scouting Combine or during pro days, has become such an important measuring stick for draft potential and placement, but it could be a deceptive measure.

Former three-star prospect and Washington receiver John Ross holds the combine record in the 40 at 4.22 seconds. That performance propelled Ross to the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, when he was not valued that high prior to the run.

But in three NFL seasons, Ross has only 49 catches for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns as he’s also battled injuries.

According to Athlon Sports, after Ross, the best 40 times at the combine are from RB Chris Johnson and WR Rondel Menedez, both at 4.24 seconds, followed by RB Dri Archer and WR Jerome Mathis, both at 4.26 seconds.

Throughout the list, it is at best a mix of players who contributed in the NFL and others who were really never heard from again.

In this year’s combine, former four-star prospect and Alabama star receiver Henry Ruggs targeted Ross’ number and came close, running an impressive 4.27 seconds.

That showing by Ruggs almost definitely solidified his positioning as a first-round selection and it entered him in the discussion as possibly the first receiver off the board, even with Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb on the board.

Jeudy and Lamb had much-better stats than Ruggs, but that 40-yard dash time is going to stick out to a lot of NFL teams looking for a playmaker who can stretch the field, and some teams will see Ruggs’ slightly better time than Jeudy and Lamb as an important marker.

There is a reason why the 40-yard dash, the 10-yard split and other measurements are so important to college and NFL teams, whether it’s recruiting players or studying them for the draft.

But over the years, some of the best receivers in the league didn’t have the best 40 times. Some players with the best 40 times have done very little in the pros.