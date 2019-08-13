Ask Farrell: Should Martell transfer from Miami?
Tate Martell was not named Miami’s starting quarterback on Monday for the season opener against Florida and according to reports, the former four-star quarterback was a no-show at the Hurricanes’ practice on Monday.
There was also a picture on social media of Martell’s locker-room nameplate on the ground. But other reports stated Martell was at Miami’s team meeting Monday night and he was expected back at practice on Tuesday.
Jarren Williams won the starting job for the opener, leaving Martell and N’Kosi Perry battling for the backup job. Williams, also a former four-star prospect who had been committed to Kentucky twice before finally flipping to Miami, threw three passes all of last season.
*****
Martell has a history of moving around his commitments.
The four-star from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman originally committed to Washington as a middle schooler. He then backed off that pledge and picked Texas A&M. There was an infamous message exchange where Martell said he could start for the Aggies as a “true freshman easy” and he made a disparaging remark about Nick Starkel’s ability.
But then Martell de-committed from Texas A&M as Ohio State started to recruit him more aggressively and as he felt he didn't fit well with the Aggies' offense. He ended up signing with the Buckeyes and it looked as if he would be the frontrunner for the starting job in Columbus heading into this season, until former five-star Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State.
Martell left the Buckeyes and landed at Miami, and now finds himself in this situation. Because of that history, numerous media outlets have opined on where Martell should transfer to next but there have been no determinations on his future.
We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell whether he thinks Martell should leave Miami or should he stick it out with the Hurricanes?
FARRELL'S TAKE
“There is zero doubt he should stay and work hard to fight for his chance. He’s made some rash decisions before when it comes to commitments and things he’s said but I don’t blame him for leaving Ohio State with Justin Fields coming in. However, to transfer again would be a disaster.
"Suck it up, get back to work and be there for the team if and when they need you. Too many prospects in this day and age, especially quarterbacks, aren’t willing to wait their turn. And yes it’s worked out for some such as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray but for many others it’s been a disappointment.
"Look to Mitch Trubisky as your example and wait your turn. No more skipping practice or locker room hissy fits if those things are accurate. Get back to work and double down on your efforts.”