Tate Martell was not named Miami’s starting quarterback on Monday for the season opener against Florida and according to reports, the former four-star quarterback was a no-show at the Hurricanes’ practice on Monday. There was also a picture on social media of Martell’s locker-room nameplate on the ground. But other reports stated Martell was at Miami’s team meeting Monday night and he was expected back at practice on Tuesday. Jarren Williams won the starting job for the opener, leaving Martell and N’Kosi Perry battling for the backup job. Williams, also a former four-star prospect who had been committed to Kentucky twice before finally flipping to Miami, threw three passes all of last season. MORE: Farrell weighs in on Miami QB decision

Martell has a history of moving around his commitments. The four-star from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman originally committed to Washington as a middle schooler. He then backed off that pledge and picked Texas A&M. There was an infamous message exchange where Martell said he could start for the Aggies as a “true freshman easy” and he made a disparaging remark about Nick Starkel’s ability. But then Martell de-committed from Texas A&M as Ohio State started to recruit him more aggressively and as he felt he didn't fit well with the Aggies' offense. He ended up signing with the Buckeyes and it looked as if he would be the frontrunner for the starting job in Columbus heading into this season, until former five-star Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State. Martell left the Buckeyes and landed at Miami, and now finds himself in this situation. Because of that history, numerous media outlets have opined on where Martell should transfer to next but there have been no determinations on his future. We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell whether he thinks Martell should leave Miami or should he stick it out with the Hurricanes?

FARRELL'S TAKE