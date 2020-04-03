Evaluating and ranking offensive linemen can oftentimes be a challenge because of competition level, but also because many of those players blossom physically in college and have not peaked in high school.

The 2019 NFL Draft is a perfect example.

Garrett Bradbury was a two-star tight end out of Charlotte (North Carolina) Charlotte Christian who went to NC State at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds and turned himself into a first-round NFL Draft pick at offensive guard.

Andre Dillard was a 6-foot-5, 240-pound two-star offensive tackle from Woodinville, Washington, who only had offers from Washington State, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Portland State. He’s now 315 pounds and was a first-round draft pick.

Tytus Howard was an unranked tight end from Monroeville (Ala.) Monroe County Christian School who at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds played quarterback in high school. He went to Alabama State as a tight end and then transitioned to offensive tackle. Howard is now 322 pounds and he was a first-rounder as well.

The only ready-made offensive lineman who was taken in the first round of the last NFL Draft was former five-star Jonah Williams, who played at Folsom, California, and then Alabama and was really a no-brainer all along.

So the narrative coming out of the last draft was that players who could be physical and athletic but who were not over 300 pounds were the best prospects to move up because they would add that weight in college and still be an athletic specimen.

But then this draft class comes along and there are a bunch of potential first-rounders who filled out physically in high school, only to refine their game once they got to college.

The guidelines of the last NFL Draft might not hold true in 2020.

Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs measured 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was the same height and near the same weight - 308 - as a four-star in high school. Louisville’s Mekhi Becton was listed at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds in high school, a classic example of someone reaching his peak physical outcome which could be a red flag. He weighed in at 364 at the combine and could be a top-five pick.

Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Houston’s Josh Jones, two other potential first-rounders, did add some significant weight in college but nothing like the 2019 first-rounders who switched positions or became seemingly different people.