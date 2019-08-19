Ask Farrell: What stands out about five-star Corey Collier?
There is a wide disparity across the industry when it comes to the ranking of five-star Corey Collier from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto.
In the latest rankings of 2021 prospects, Collier has moved down only three spots, but has stayed in the top 10 checking in at ninth overall and second in the state of Florida rankings behind only safety James Williams from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western.
Collier is a big cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds and with more than 30 offers it sounds like Tennessee, Clemson, Miami and South Carolina have jumped out to an early lead in his recruitment.
The five-star is currently the top cornerback in the 2021 class - and the only five-star - ahead of Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne’s Tony Grimes, really Collier’s only competition at this point atop the cornerback rankings.
But other rankings don’t have Collier anywhere near a five-star ranking let alone a top-10 spot nationally.
FARRELL'S TAKE
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell what he likes about Collier so much and whether the Hurricanes can keep him home or if he sees another program having an edge in his recruitment?
“Collier has excellent size and when you watch him on film and in person he closes on the ball so well. That’s because he has great natural instincts and he’s a very aggressive cornerback. I love the way he helps in run support and can be left on an island and lock down a side.
"I’m not sure if Miami will keep him home but he should be a massive priority for them. Collier will have plenty of options and will be a national recruit, so it will be a challenge to keep him in state. I’d watch out for Clemson here and Alabama if they get more involved.”