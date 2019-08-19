There is a wide disparity across the industry when it comes to the ranking of five-star Corey Collier from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto. In the latest rankings of 2021 prospects, Collier has moved down only three spots, but has stayed in the top 10 checking in at ninth overall and second in the state of Florida rankings behind only safety James Williams from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western. Collier is a big cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds and with more than 30 offers it sounds like Tennessee, Clemson, Miami and South Carolina have jumped out to an early lead in his recruitment.



The five-star is currently the top cornerback in the 2021 class - and the only five-star - ahead of Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne’s Tony Grimes, really Collier’s only competition at this point atop the cornerback rankings. But other rankings don’t have Collier anywhere near a five-star ranking let alone a top-10 spot nationally.

FARRELL'S TAKE