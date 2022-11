Associate Head Basketball Coach Bill Courtney spoke to the media via zoom press conference Thursday. He provides his overall take on the team, what he sees from Norchad Omier , Nijel Pack (projected starting point guard), Wooga Poplar , Jordan Miller , and Isaiah Wong .

Forward Anthony Walker believes the Miami Hurricanes Basketball team is more athletic than they were last year. He compares former Miami Point Guard Charlie Moore with current PG Nijel Pack and talks of the joy Omier brings and how Wong has become more of a vocal leader.

Walker has been working on his three-point shot, the mental part of the game, and becoming a leader.