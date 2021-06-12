Atherley & Steele Earn USTFCCCA First Team All-America Honors at NCAAS

EUGENE, Ore. – Michelle Atherley and Alfreda Steele walked away from Hayward Field as First Team All-Americans at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Atherely finished as the runner up in the women’s heptathlon, scoring 6,067 points. Heading into the final day of competition, Atherley held third place after four events. The North Port, Fla., native began the day in the long jump with a mark of 5.98m.

In the javelin, she posted a personal best throw of 39.74m, which ranks as the second-best throw in Miami history, bettering her previous No. 4 mark.

Atherley finished the day winning the 800m dash with a time of 2:12.13 to close out the competition and earn another USTFCCCA first team All-America honor.

Steele earned two first team All-America honors with two top-10 finishes in both the 100m dash and the 200m dash. The time of 11.11 seconds in the 100m ranks as the second fastest in Miami history and is tied for the fastest time in ACC history to finish fifth. She wrapped up her incredible season with a seventh-place finish in the 200m with a time of 22.77, equaling her personal best.

Meanwhile In Indianapolis, UM alum David Dinsmore came just short of seeing his Olympic dream come true Saturday night, ending the men’s platform finals in third place at the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials.

Dinsmore, one of three Hurricanes in the 12-man finals, finished with 1278.50 points at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. The top-two finishers in the event – Brandon Loschiavo and Jordan Windle – will represent Team USA on the platform at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Joining Dinsmore in the finals were current Hurricanes Zach Cooper, who finished seventh (1141.85), and Max Flory, who ended in ninth (1113.10).

Fellow Miami alum Briadam Herrera will compete in the 3-meter finals on Sunday looking to earn his first trip to the Olympics.