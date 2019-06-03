Athlete picks up Monday offer: "Miami's my dream school"
Winter Park (Fla.) High School CB/WR Marcus Clarke spoke with coach Mike Rumph this afternoon. And Clarke picked up a UM offer, his 29th.“Coach Rumph offered, said he really likes my film, has to g...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news