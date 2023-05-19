Recruiting momentum continues for the Miami Hurricanes as three-star linebacker Vincent Shavers committed to the Miami Hurricanes Friday evening.

Shavers made the move to Miami Central from Monsignor Pace and continues the pipeline from the South Florida High School Powerhouse. The 6'1" 210-pound linebacker had 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and eight sacks for Monsignor Pace this season. Miami Central has produced current hurricanes Wesley Bissainthe, Laurence Seymore, and Rueben Bain.

"Wesley and Rueben just told me to come be great, come be a Cane," Shavers said. "With the way they talk, they have me thinking about it for real. I think about making the crib great again."

Shavers visited "The U" a month ago and came away excited about getting a chance to help bring the program back to prominence.

"I had a great time," said Shavers of his multiple stops in Coral Gables. "I talked to coach [Mario] Cristobal, coach [DeMarcus] Van Dyke, and coach [Derek] Nicholson. They were just telling me that are trying to get Miami back to how they used to be and that the team is starting to look like they can be part of that. They said the 2024 class could be the next group to come to Miami and help change things."

Shavers has built a strong relationship with new linebackers Derek Nicholson and the relationship has become stronger since his hire in February.