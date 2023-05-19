Athletic 2024 Linebacker Vincent Shavers Commits To Miami
Recruiting momentum continues for the Miami Hurricanes as three-star linebacker Vincent Shavers committed to the Miami Hurricanes Friday evening.
Shavers made the move to Miami Central from Monsignor Pace and continues the pipeline from the South Florida High School Powerhouse. The 6'1" 210-pound linebacker had 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and eight sacks for Monsignor Pace this season. Miami Central has produced current hurricanes Wesley Bissainthe, Laurence Seymore, and Rueben Bain.
"Wesley and Rueben just told me to come be great, come be a Cane," Shavers said. "With the way they talk, they have me thinking about it for real. I think about making the crib great again."
Shavers visited "The U" a month ago and came away excited about getting a chance to help bring the program back to prominence.
"I had a great time," said Shavers of his multiple stops in Coral Gables. "I talked to coach [Mario] Cristobal, coach [DeMarcus] Van Dyke, and coach [Derek] Nicholson. They were just telling me that are trying to get Miami back to how they used to be and that the team is starting to look like they can be part of that. They said the 2024 class could be the next group to come to Miami and help change things."
Shavers has built a strong relationship with new linebackers Derek Nicholson and the relationship has become stronger since his hire in February.
"I love him, I love coach Nicholson. He's a technician with how he teaches and he likes downhill linebackers. He only wants physical guys and that's me. That's my guy."
Shavers is an uber-athletic talent that also played running back at Pace. He also hails from the powerhouse youth football program the Miami Gardens Ravens which produced top-tier talents.
Miami commit and four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson, Ohio State five-star wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith, five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader, North Carolina running back commit Davion Gause, NC State quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey, and Florida State wide receiver/defensive back commit LaWayne McCoy all played with Shavers for the Ravens. The team was coached by former Miami Hurricane Rod Mack.
Miami is now up to eight total commits for the 2024 class with Robinson, four-star defensive back Isaiah Thomas, three-star Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, three-star defensive back Dylan Day, three-star offensive lineman Juan Minaya, three-star quarterback Judd Anderson, and three-star kicker Abram Murray.
