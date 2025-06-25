Athletic 2026 wide receiver Tyran Evans commits to Miami

Miami continues to build its 2026 class and received a commitment from a high-upside talent on Wednesday. The six-foot-four wide receiver Tyran Evans made his pledge to the Hurricanes, choosing 'The U' over Tennessee, Kentucky, and NC State.

Evans, from Cornelius, North Carolina, decommitted from Tennessee a week ago, just after he visited Coral Gables.

"We had a lot of fun seeing all of Miami," Evans said immediately after his official visit concluded. "We just all had a blast. Viewed the campus, it's beautiful. Understand the school more...I feel pretty good. I love this school. It's a lot to take in...It's one of my top schools."

He canceled a scheduled official visit to Knoxville that was supposed to take place the following weekend.

Last season, Evans recorded 36 Receptions for 980 Yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 27.2 yards per catch.

Evans is savvy with his route running and can high-point the football in the air. Most impressive is his body control for his size.

With Evans' commitment, Miami is currently ranked fifth in the nation with its 2026 recruiting class, with 18 pledges.