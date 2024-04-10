The culture at Miami is appealing to many prospects who visit campus. Many rave about the energy from Miami staff, which seems to permeate throughout the facilities. One player who felt the energy and the love on a recent visit was dual-sport 2025 linebacker Cameron White.

"Every time I come down here, I love it down here," White said. "It just feels like home."

With many schools in contact with White hoping to get his commitment, the authenticity at Miami stands out.

"Everybody here, they are all real. They are all genuine. It just feels like I'm out here hanging with my family. They are all genuine people."

One of the most genuine for White is linebackers coach Derek Nicholson.

"Coach D-Nick keeps it real with me. He's going to tell me what he likes about me, what I need to work on, where he sees me in his program, and be himself no matter what. That's what I like about him."



Nicholson sees White as a middle linebacker and likes how quickly he reacts to the football.

"He likes how instinctual and physical I am, so he sees me playing the mike position," White said. The love that they show me while I'm here—that's what separates them. When I'm here, everybody's real hospitality. D-Nick has high energy. It's just always a great time when I come up here."

White is an athletic linebacker who has played basketball since his freshman year.

Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia are all schools also showing White love. Louisville and UCF are confirmed for official visits for White, and he is also looking to confirm a date with Miami. White visited Syracuse unofficially over the weekend, but the culture at Miami continues to be a factor in his decision.

"The culture is unlike no other. The energy is crazy. Everybody flying around. There's nobody out there with low energy. It's contagious. They all feed off of it. That energy that's something I really want to be a part of."

White is looking to commit during the summer before his senior year.