Auburn transfer Mark-Antony Richards high on UM: "There is a spot for me"
Miami Hurricane fans are well acquainted with Ahmmon Richards, whose star shined brightly as a freshman receiver in 2016 when he set a school record with 934 receiving yards. But a season-ending in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news