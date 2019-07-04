Austin-Cave commits: "I can see winning multiple championships"
Camden (NJ) High School LB Tirek Austin-Cave is a Hurricane, announcing his commitment today.And he’s a big addition at a huge position of need.“They’re losing four senior linebackers - that’s one ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news