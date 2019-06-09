News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 14:00:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Austin-Cave on Miami official visit: It was perfect

Ptgf3bq4yu0yufa5ddak
Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Camden (NJ) High School LB Tirek Austin-Cave chose Miami for his first official visit this weekend and said when it was over that it could not have gone better.“It was perfect from the minute we to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}