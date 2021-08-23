Avantae Williams' lawyer: Reinstating him should be "a no-brainer"

This spring and heading into fall drills the future seemed bright for Avantae Williams as a Miami Hurricane. He was making plays in practices and earning praise from coaches.

But an off-field issue ended that.

He was arrested last month on a felony charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, his former girlfriend.

Recently all charges were dropped, which led to this question for Manny Diaz on Monday: Will Avantae be back?

The former 4-star recruit wants to return, and has hired attorney Mike Etienne to push the issue.

Diaz said Monday that “Right now we’re trying to get all the official documents. We’re going to find out where everything is at so we can explore all the alternatives that are available. We’re trying to get all the documents in so we can have all the information so the decision-makers can make the best decision with all the information available.”

In other words, it’s wait and see for if Williams will be back - he had entered the transfer portal the end of last month.

In the documents stating the case was being dropped, it stated that the "victim claimed these (bruises) were from when she moved into her apartment and not from the defendant battering her."

Williams also went on Channel 7 News on Monday evening and said, "I'm ready to move forward from that. I'm a family man."

Asked if he put his hands on his pregnant girlfriend, Williams responded, "No, sir." And he later added that he'll be there for her during the pregnancy.

"Of course I'm there, of course I'm in contact with her," he said. "And I'll be there when the child is born and I will be there for the rest of his life."