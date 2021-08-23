Avantae Williams' lawyer: Reinstating him should be "a no-brainer"
This spring and heading into fall drills the future seemed bright for Avantae Williams as a Miami Hurricane. He was making plays in practices and earning praise from coaches.
But an off-field issue ended that.
He was arrested last month on a felony charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, his former girlfriend.
Recently all charges were dropped, which led to this question for Manny Diaz on Monday: Will Avantae be back?
The former 4-star recruit wants to return, and has hired attorney Mike Etienne to push the issue.
Diaz said Monday that “Right now we’re trying to get all the official documents. We’re going to find out where everything is at so we can explore all the alternatives that are available. We’re trying to get all the documents in so we can have all the information so the decision-makers can make the best decision with all the information available.”
In other words, it’s wait and see for if Williams will be back - he had entered the transfer portal the end of last month.
In the documents stating the case was being dropped, it stated that the "victim claimed these (bruises) were from when she moved into her apartment and not from the defendant battering her."
Williams also went on Channel 7 News on Monday evening and said, "I'm ready to move forward from that. I'm a family man."
Asked if he put his hands on his pregnant girlfriend, Williams responded, "No, sir." And he later added that he'll be there for her during the pregnancy.
"Of course I'm there, of course I'm in contact with her," he said. "And I'll be there when the child is born and I will be there for the rest of his life."
CaneSport reached out to Etienne, who said Monday afternoon that “Avantae wants to be back. Miami is his home, he loves his teammates, his teammates love him. He’s been in contact with his teammates and they love Avantae, want him back.”
The lawyer also said it remains unclear if UM will allow Williams’ return, and that Avantae is getting anxious with classes starting today.
“He just wants to be back in school and in uniform, and in that order - his education is what’s important to him,” Etienne told CaneSport.
“Here’s where we stand,” Etienne added. “What we do know is Avantae was removed from the team because of the charges and allegations. The allegations were of course disturbing so he was removed. Now that the allegations were proven to be inaccurate the charges were dropped. Any reasonable person would assume the reinstatement would be automatic considering what he was removed for was dismissed.
“We’re hoping, just want a response from the University of Miami, are patiently waiting. Reinstating Avantae should have been a no-brainer. Things are a little confusing to us because we though the decision would have already been announced that he was reinstated and back on the team.”
Etienne also says he has a message for Cane fans.
“What I want fans to know: Manny Diaz and assistant recruiting director Edwin Pata, Avantae appreciates their help, concern and assistance to date," Etienne said. "I can tell you Manny Diaz has been so far excellent in helping Avantae navigate the waters. They didn’t just throw Avantae to the wolves to fend for himself, made sure Avantae got the help he needed even after he was dismissed from the school.”
Etienne says his understanding is that if it was only Diaz’s decision that Avantae would be able to return to the team.
“Whether or not reinstatement happens, clearly it’s above Manny’s choice,” Etienne said. “He’s waiting for the decision-makers to make the decision.”