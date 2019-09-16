News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 03:13:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Balom visited for Bethune-Cookman game, plans UM official visit

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

The Hurricanes have a few spots yet to fill in this year’s recruiting class.And one target UM is after is Miramar (Fla.) High School DB Brian Balom.Balom has played tings close the vest to this poi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}