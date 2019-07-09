Bama commit "very interested" in Canes, planning another UM visit
Miami Gardens Carol City High School WR Thaiu Jones-Bell is an Alabama commitment, but he says the Hurricanes remain in his picture.“I’m very interested in Miami,” Jones-Bell said. “I’ll be taking ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news