Banda: D running to the ball, hitting; addresses targeting issues
A big topic of conversation through the first six games this season is three targeting calls against Cane safeties: Two on Amari Carter and one on Gurvan Hall.Because of that freshman Brian Balom h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news