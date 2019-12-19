News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 01:01:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Banda happy with safety haul, looks to what can be added in February

CaneSport.com
Staff

Co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Ephraim Banda said off signing day that he’s happy with three “really, really talented” players he added to his room: Brian Balom, Jalen Harrell and Keshawn ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}