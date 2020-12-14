Barber gets Zoom virtual tour with Diaz & coaches, won't sign early
Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian OT Austin Barber added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Dec. 7, and UM rounds out his top five along with Mississippi, Mississippi State, Maryland and Virgin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news