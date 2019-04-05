CaneSport.com

Baseball looks to get back on track with FSU coming to town
After a 15-3 start, the Cane baseball team has gone 3-8 in the last 11 games including a six-game losing streak.The State of the Canes?"We're at the halfway point - what I told the players `Not qui...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news