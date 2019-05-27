News More News
baseball

Baseball reaction to Starkville regional & breaking down the competition

CaneSport.com
Staff

The streak is at one.Yes, after a string of 44 consecutive NCAA regional appearances was snapped the last two years, the Hurricane baseball team is back in the postseason.“I’m happy to be the team ...

