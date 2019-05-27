CaneSport.com

Baseball reaction to Starkville regional & breaking down the competition
The streak is at one.Yes, after a string of 44 consecutive NCAA regional appearances was snapped the last two years, the Hurricane baseball team is back in the postseason.“I’m happy to be the team ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news